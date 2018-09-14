The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Philly are in trouble, Victor hides a scary secret, Rey takes over!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episode of the CBS sudser tease that there is a boatload of trouble about to go down for some prominent Genoa City families.

The Newmans always seem to be in hot water of some sort, but this time around a newbie cop is moving in for the kill. And will Jack (Peter Bergman) discover that a shocking living nightmare is his new reality? Let’s get started dishing the soaplicious dirt, Y&R fans!

This week the world almost stopped revolving for Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) when an old picture nearly gave him another heart attack. Persistent Jack believes that the man in the faded photo could be his biological father. The only problem is, Dina (Marla Adams) has no idea who he is!

But Abby has a bright idea to get to the bottom of things and has Mariah (Camryn Grimes) show it off on G.C. Buzz. Her plea for someone to step forward and identify the man has Victor’s eyeballs popping out!

He later reveals to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that it is his father. Which may mean that he and Jack could be half-brothers. Next week this plot will thicken faster than hot gravy poured over cold biscuits. You do not want to miss the drastic steps Victor takes to keep the truth hidden!

Elsewhere, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) must deal with the sinking feeling that Billy (Jason Thompson) isn’t okay. After he was emboldened by a big gambling win, he seems to think he’s on a roll and that nothing can go wrong. Look for his scary rash actions to cause friction for Philly in the coming days. Will she turn again to Nick (Joshua Morrow) to ease her misery?

That may be a bit awkward as Nick is in big trouble of his own. He’s been collared for playing a part in the J.T. mystery by rouge cop Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). He wants to take down Nick in a high profile case, but will the murder posse be exposed instead? It looks like Lily (Christel Khalil) could be getting some company in jail!

If she stays alive that is! Lily’s upper echelon status has gotten out among the inmates and they don’t like it one bit that they have a society princess among them. Explosive show spoilers reveal that poor Lily will be a target for the other prisoners. Will she be badly harmed while in prison for killing her sister-in-law? Or worse?

Fans know that Khalil has been taken off contract, so anything is possible plot wise. Lily may suffer a terrifying beat down that leaves her in a coma, making her brother Devon’s (Bryton James) guilt even worse for campaigning to put her behind bars.

Whatever happens to Lily, the chilling effect on her family has already taken hold. Her son Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) is ditching school, and this week, he hooked up with his forbidden girlfriend. It’s only a matter of time before these two reckless teens make a bad situation worse!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.