Is Lily leaving The Young and the Restless?

Lily Winters has been a staple on The Young and the Restless for more than two decades — but is she finally leaving Genoa City?

Rumors have circulated on and off for years about Christel Khalil, the actress who plays her, leaving the CBS soap.

With the most recent storyline and the death of Hilary (Mishael Morgan), sending Lily to prison would be a perfect write off.

Fortunately, Christel Khalil has cleared up the rumors about her leaving herself. She took to Instagram this week to share some big news with fans. Lily will NOT be leaving Genoa City, but you will be seeing less of her.

Khalil has decided to step into a recurring role rather than continue her full time contract with The Young and the Restless.

She said she was ready to explore new things, but is grateful for her role and her time on The Young and the Restless.

With all of the changes in recent years on The Young and the Restless, the rumor mill is constantly churning. But Christel Khalil assures fans there is still more in store for Lily and that she will remain in Genoa City, even if it’ll be less frequently.

Moving forward, it is unclear when the change will officially take place. There is still some of the current storyline left to finish and the way it is written may be the gateway for the recurring status to begin. Christel Khalil will remain on The Young and the Restless but the frequency remains to be seen.

