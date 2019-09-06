The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Hurricane Phyllis blows, Victor has a secret, and will Chloe cure Billy?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that the angsty drama taking place in Genoa City shows no signs of letting up even though one very prominent citizen has taken his leave. Will Jack’s (Peter Bergman) departure set in motion a whole tide of chaos? Chances are very good to excellent!

The consequences of Friday’s cliffhanger surrounding the grand opening of the Grand Phoenix fall into place like disheveled dominos. You knew this had to happen after all of the building up that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) put into publicizing the launch. Their plans were carefully thought out and detailed, but snubbing Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) will turn out to be a very bad move on their part.

Not only did they kick Red to the curb after she masterminded several of the Grand Phoenix’s successful features, but they also rubbed it in her face in front of others, apparently neglecting to remember the wrath that Hurricane Phyllis is capable of producing. Let’s just say Red gets some revenge!

Meanwhile, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) continues to play savior to Billy (Jason Thompson). She is out of her element trying to help him. Billy is in a world of hurt, and that doesn’t include his splinted-up limb. Is it possible she only makes matters worse for Billy who eventually must return to town, his family, and Jabot?

Viewers know that it is inevitable that Victor (Eric Braeden) will come out triumphant and have the last word in any endeavor he undertakes. Someone should tell his enemies that!

Explosive show spoilers reveal that Victor has information that will blow an unlucky someone out of the water.

Could it be his black sheep son Adam (Mark Grossman)? Let’s hope this ongoing war can be settled once and for all, with Victor the victor of course. Since his return, Adam has been nothing but a dark knight, and a reversal of fortune is just what the character needs for a reset.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.