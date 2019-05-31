The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Devon struggles, Adam is on the hunt, and Kevin returns

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that once again, Adam (Mark Grossman) will have everyone running around trying to contain his madness before it all comes crashing down.

He has his sights set on locating someone from his past, and by the looks of things, he won’t stop until he has this unlucky person in his sights.

Devon (Bryton James) has a choice to make — move on with his life, or stay stuck in the past. Leaving behind a past that was beautiful and fulfilling is never an easy thing to do. The widower has the world at his feet with billions of dollars in the bank and a lovely lady in his penthouse, but does Elena (Brytni Sarpy) have other ideas?

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is still reeling from being left off the VIP party list. She has sunk to serious lows in the past in order to become relevant again, but this time around, she won’t have to do it all alone! Just who is ready to take a chance on her?

Speaking of Phyllis, like mother like daughter! Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are happily playing house but someone doesn’t like this picture of domesticity.

What will it take to get Summer (Hunter King) to back off and stay in her lane?

Also changing lanes is Mariah (Camryn Grimes). She will leave GC Buzz behind for greener and less threatening pastures. Will her creepy stalker Jared give up so easily? His reign of terror was lengthy and planned, and someone that determined doesn’t just go away. We’ll know soon enough if the letters, texts, and bricks keep on coming!

Be sure to tune in Friday, June 7, when Greg Rikaart returns to The Young and the Restless. He was last seen on Days of our Lives as sleazy Leo. What will Kevin Fisher get back up to in Genoa City?

There’s never a dull moment with the Chipmunk Bandit, so be sure to tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.