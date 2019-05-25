The Young and the Restless: 3 ways to resolve the Messa mess

The Young and the Restless fans have got to be scratching their heads where Messa is concerned. For months, really since forever, this pairing has been off kilter.

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) has been everything from a psycho blackmailer to a tragic songstress. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) took over her boss’ role as host of GC Buzz, but we don’t get to see her doing her thing much.

On Friday everything turned on a dime, triggering a dramatic uptick in U.S. chiropractic appointments. The whiplash was caused by rapid-fire reveals that left fans wondering just what kind of resolution is coming down the pike for these two.

First, Mariah came face to face with her scary stalker, Jared. His creepy calm was unreal as he reamed into her for ignoring him. Uh oh. Can she keep appearing on tv much longer with a crazy psycho after her?

Second, Tessa hot-headedly burned her last bridge to a megastar singing career when she told Ana (Loren Lott) to take her contract and shove it. Honestly, blue hair was not her color.

Now what? It looks like each lady has come to a fork in the road. Luckily, there are a few options for this lovely and talented du0 to pursue!

They can join Sharon (Sharon Case) on the crisis hotline at the GCPD. All she had to do was pass a psychology class, and with the drama and trauma Messa has been through, they have the perfect background to soothe troubled souls.

How about merging their celeb talent and forming an entertainment company to rival Devon’s (Bryton James)? That would frost his somewhat starchy shorts, and bring some fireworks to town.

Then again, micro-pig farming would be perfect for these two bundles of energy. It’s the hottest career going for trendy uber-talents like Messa. They could lease the land from Victor (Eric Braeden)!

Whatever road TPTB decide to take these two down, let’s hope it’s fresh and original just like the Messa we’ve come to know and love!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.