The Young and the Restless recap: Devon and Elena kiss, Red resurfaces, and Michael is livid

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday reveals that a ton of soapalicious action takes place following a stunning Friday cliffhanger that saw a kidnapped lady make a daring getaway.

The Newman kids continue their all-out war and apparently have forgotten that dear old dad is possibly dying.

On Monday Michelle Stafford re-debuted as Phyllis. Red is understandably upset that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) threw her in a stanky hole, but it’s Adam (Mark Grossman) she has on her mind!

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) now knows why Kevin came back. He confronts him in at the hideaway and learns that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is alive, and Phyllis is MIA. At first, he can’t believe that Chloe is alive, but after Kevin’s rant, he caves in.

Will he turn the bad boy in to Paul (Doug Davidson)? He tries, but Kevin knocks his phone down. So much for brotherly loyalty!

In the end, Michael allows Kevin to leave the scene of the crime, but now, he’s an accessory!

Before he has time to think about his culpability, he gets a call from Nick (Joshua Morrow) who wants to know if he will help him take down Adam and retain custody. Michael can’t say yes quickly enough!

Adam learns that Red is on the loose—what will he do next?

What is it with Genoa City women and pride? First, Lola (Sasha Calle) got bent out of shape over her boyfriend gifting her with a designer handbag. Now, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) is miffed that Devon (Bryton James) paid off her student loan. In what reality are these ladies living?

These two kiss and make amends, however!

The Newman spawn all hiss and rant over being related. Nick tells Adam he’ll never win custody, and Adam refuses more cash from Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.