The Young and the Restless: Is Christian’s custody battle set to end soon?

The Young and the Restless fans have been treated to a heck of an August sweeps, and explosive show spoilers reveal it is about to get a lot hotter before month’s end! All signs point to a sizzling court showdown on a day that could change lives forever.

Mark August 27, 2019 down on your calendar Y&R fans, because that’s the day both Joseph C. Phillips returns as Judge Sanders and Lauren Woodland returns as Brittany Hodges Gutierrez.

That’s a lot of legal firepower in one setting, and it signals that the custody battle involving Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) may soon be over. We recently saw the judge at the botched custody hearing between Nick and Adam as they fought over Christian.

It didn’t end well for either party, with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) ending up with temporary custody, until a later date. It looks like that later date is about to arrive.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) bailed on Nick as his lawyer, and at the last minute, the anxious dad represented himself. In the meantime, Adam brought up Nick’s masquerade as J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) which terrorized his family. The judge didn’t like what he heard from either dad, but the clincher seemed to come from the image of Nick with his J.T. mask.

Nick didn’t look good, but neither did Adam who signed away his rights in the past. He’s freshly back from the dead, shouldn’t he brush up on the land of the living before he starts to try parenting?

With Brittany back in town, it’s highly likely she’ll be repping Nick. Thank goodness, he can use all the help he can get. Does anyone want Adam raising a child?

It’s anyone’s guess as to how the judge will rule this time. One thing seems certain, Adam may have Sharon (Sharon Case) in his corner after he got her in his bed this week.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will stick up for Nick, but the question is, which couple will win the right to raise a sweet little boy?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.