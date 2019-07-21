The Young and the Restless: General Hospital alum Joseph C. Phillips joins the Y&R cast

Here comes the judge on The Young and the Restless, as fans will soon have a new character to root for. Joseph C. Phillips is set to appear on the CBS sudser as Judge Sanchez. Soap fans may think he looks a bit familiar and that’s because he has a stellar soap resume.

There’s also the fact that Phillips has been in Genoa City before. Back in 2008, he played Jed Paulson.

General Hospital fans will recognize Joseph C. Phillips from his time playing Justus Ward on the ABC show. He inhabited the role for almost a decade, from 1995 to 2004. Justice was also seen on the General Hospital spinoff, Port Charles in 1997.

So, what will the handsome and talented actor get up to during his time in town? Details about the particulars of his visit are scarce, but we can tell you that he will be involved in Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) storyline.

Chelsea’s plot covers a lot of ground, so there are several possibilities as to how a judge might be involved. Her husband died of natural causes, but there’s always the possibility that a new clue pops up to implicate her in a murder.

Then there’s her complicated past. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) recently put a bug in Paul’s (Doug Davidson) ear about trying her for past misdeeds. Don’t get on Phyllis’ bad side!

And we don’t know what she’s been up to while away from Genoa City. It could be that something we don’t know about yet could be about to come back and haunt her.

Whatever the ultimate reason for Phillips’ appearance, it is cause for celebration for ardent soap fans. He was amazing on General Hospital and his absence from daytime was sorely missed.

Welcome back, Joseph C. Phillips!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.