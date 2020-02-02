The Young and the Restless: Camryn Grimes to reprise role of Cassie Newman

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Camryn Grimes will reprise the role of Cassie Newman on The Young and the Restless as part of Sharon’s (Sharon Case) breast cancer storyline.

Soaps.com broke the news that Camryn will briefly play dual roles on the show. She also plays Mariah Copeland on the daytime drama.

Fans know CBS is pulling out all the stops for Sharon’s cancer story. The network even partnered with the American Cancer Society for public service announcements, as well as to ensure the story is told accurately and delicately.

How will Cassie return?

The upcoming storyline will feature Sharon dealing with her first chemotherapy treatment. After reassuring Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) that she is not experiencing any side effects and probably won’t because treatment protocols have changed, he leaves.

Later Sharon is trying to sleep when she hears what she thinks is Mariah’s voice. Sharon quickly realizes though, it is not Mariah but rather the ghost of her dead daughter Cassie.

“Sharon’s not afraid. She truly believes that Cassie has somehow come at a time that Sharon could really use a visit from her daughter,” Sharon Case shared with Soap Central regarding the special moment her character experiences.

THIS is what I was excited about and couldn’t say! 😬 https://t.co/ZvxAFe9l0n — Camryn Grimes (@camryngrimes) January 30, 2020

The return of Cassie will have a profound effect on Sharon as she fights for her life. It is going to be a pivotal moment in Sharon’s cancer battle.

How did Cassie die?

Cassie was tragically killed in a car accident in 2005. The teenager was driving a drunk Daniel (Michael Graziadei), home from the party. She did not have a driver’s license, nor was she experienced at driving. Cassie crashed the car then succumbed to her injuries from the accident.

The death of Cassie had lasting implications on the entire Newman family, especially her mom Sharon and dad Nick (Joshua Morrow). They were distraught over her death. Nick ended up cheating on Sharon with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), which resulted in the birth of their daughter Summer (Hunter King).

Cassie has appeared in dream and ghost form to her parents several times since her death. She always has a message or special meaning for why she suddenly appears to Nick and Sharon.

Her upcoming appearance to Sharon is no exception. There is a reason Cassie is visiting her mother. Fans will have to watch the CBS show to find out the reason, though.

The airdate for Camryn Grimes reprising the role of Cassie Newman has not been released yet. It is a safe bet her appearance will occur during February sweeps, as Sharon’s breast cancer story is front and center on the daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.