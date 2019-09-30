The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas goes after Shauna

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is back after a dubious attempt to leave the scene of his crime and get his head together. He needs to be in rehab or jail for all of his awful shenanigans, and this includes his horrible treatment of his young son.

Instead, the prodigal son will return to the fold stronger and more sinister than ever. Who is his target this time?

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and all of her kin. She did lay a pretty loud slap across his pretty face after all.

Before he can make a move, Thomas must have ammunition, and he gets that from the most unexpected party.

Remember Vinny (Joe LoCicero)? The drug supplier has a conversation with Danny (Keith Carlos) the bartender at Bikini Bar and discovers the secret that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) does not want to get out.

Namely that he and Shauna (Denise Richards) spent the night together. Not in the biblical sense, but in Shauna’s eyes it’s as close as you can get by way of taking a man’s pants off and laying next to him!

Understandably Ridge wants this kept between the two of them, but loose lips Danny tells Vinny who in turn lets Thomas in on the sordid beans.

Ridge will think the whole mess is contained when he tells Shauna to keep her distance from Brooke, but he never counted on his son taking him down.

Low down and dirty Thomas manipulates Danny into telling Brooke everything from Ridge’s drunken night of excess, including how he and Shauna welcomed the dawn together in the little alcove above the bar.

Brooke wastes no time in confronting her secretive hubby.

That’s not good enough for Thomas. Look for him to make a move on Shauna in the hopes of partnering up to demolish Bridge.

What could go wrong?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.