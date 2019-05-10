The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thomas sinks to a new low, Flo is ready to break, and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s return date!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise that the guilt train keeps on chugging for one beautiful blonde, while a brash brunette remains unrepentant.

Gorgeous but devilish Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) shows no remorse for his shady way of trying to win Hope (Annika Noelle) over as his potential wife and baby mama. Now that the cat is out of the bag, look for him to push his agenda further and in a way that is even sneakier than before.

Even though Hope turned him down, Sally (Courtney Hope) turned on him, and Liam (Scott Clifton) tore into him for his shenanigans, Thomas has no intention of letting go of his dream life with Hope, leading to odd consequences next week. Could it be that his sneaky kiss had a greater effect on Hope then she’s willing to admit?

Someone who is remorseful for her lying ways is Flo (Katrina Bowden), but will the babbling brook spill all? When Hope spills her guts about her conflict of keeping Liam from his family, Flo is near a bursting point. Not even the guilt of mom Shauna (Denise Richards) or the wrath of Zoe (Kiara Barnes) are a match for her guilty conscience!

Liam and Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) relationship is stronger after Wyatt filled him in on Thomas’ scheme. But will Wyatt be able to forgive Flo when the truth about her backstabbing comes out? Unfortunately, by the time Wyatt wises up, Sally will have moved on with a surprising paramour!

Next week, Bridge continues to argue about their kids and what they think should transpire between, and for them.

Now that Quinn (Rena Sofer) thinks she has gotten Sally out of Wyatt’s life, is there a new sticky situation for her to find herself in?

Good news for The Bold and the Beautifful fans, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood will be back on screen in no time! She has started taping and her return date is expected to be Thursday, May 23.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.