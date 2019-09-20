The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thomas breaks the rules, Shauna prowls, and Katie dies?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show promise that a ton of parents must reckon with their offspring, one couple is facing tragedy, and a hero must choose a damsel.

Kill face imminent danger as Katie (Heather Tom) and her health take a drastic turn that no one saw coming. She had been doing so well with Storm’s donated heart, but now Bill (Don Diamont) must confront the very real prospect of losing his love way too soon as she loses consciousness. Unless, of course, there is a sudden heart available?

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is fickle but he manages to make up his mind regarding his roller coaster love life. Look for him to make a stunning proposal, but who is the lucky girl, Flo (Katrina Bowden) or Sally (Courtney Hope)? There is no love lost between the two women, so whoever loses the battle will certainly try to win the war!

Hint: Quinn (Rena Sofer) makes her case for Flo, something that Wyatt did not expect to happen.

Later in the week, the two damsels square off at Bikini Bar, the scene of countless cake fights, hair pulling, and angsty drama. This ought to be good!

Elsewhere Dr. Armstrong (Vincent Irizarry) must deliver very dire news to Katie’s loved ones. No one saw this tragedy coming, and there will be some characters who act very badly in the wake of Katie’s diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) must face the mischief that Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) continues to generate.

Next week he goes behind everyone’s back and does something very naughty that involves little Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri). Fans can’t wait for Douglas to grow up and give his dad a dose of his own medicine!

Ridge does have an ally however, in the form of hot to trot Shauna (Denise Richards). She takes the opportunity to be there for him when he needs a shoulder. Of course, she wants to give him oh so much more, but timing is everything!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.