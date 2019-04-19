The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy’s in the dark, Thomas plays dirty, Charlie knows the truth about Flo?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that the mind-blowing mess of the baby switch drama and new-found relations continues to rock L.A. Never in a million years could poor Flo (Katrina Bowden) have guessed that one night of greed would take over her life the way it has.

Flo and her mom, Shauna (Denise Richards) are up in the Logans’ faces, but the emotions are not equal on both sides. Hope (Annika Noelle) is thrilled to learn that she has a new cousin, and the Logan ladies are gobsmacked that their brother Storm’s genes live on.

With Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) away, no one wants to tell her that she has adopted a Logan child.

All of these secrets are bound to come storming out (no pun intended) like mad once May Sweeps hits.

And don’t gloss over the fact that ace security guy Charlie (Dick Christie) was suspicious when he heard about Flo’s connections! Charlie’s track record for sniffing out fakes is legendary!

Meanwhile, things get complicated between Hope, Liam (Scott Clifton), and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) once Thomas spills the beans that he has feelings for Hope. Will Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) use this news to Steffy’s advantage? Maybe he won’t have to as Thomas has a trick up his sleeve!

Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) return to Spencer Publications won’t be without conflict and doubt. Quinn (Rena Sofer) is not on board, but Bill (Don Diamont) assures her all is kosher. What could go wrong?

Tons could go wrong if Quinn decides to meddle. Shauna doesn’t have a job — maybe Spencer Publications needs a new employee? What are the chances that Dollar Bill gambles on Shauna?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.