The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Brooke and Shauna face off and Bill is desperate

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS show tease that the Logan women are in the midst of change and facing soapy drama as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie (Heather Tom) face down demons of a very different kind.

Brooke was once known as the lady of the valley and Shauna (Denise Richards) has been called much the same, only from Vegas, not Cali.

What could go wrong as these two forces of nature fight over the same hunky man? Oh, just everything!

Brooke was livid to find out that Shauna and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) spent time together in close quarters, and even more upset that her hubby chose not to tell her about it.

She will make it painfully clear to Shauna to keep her paws to herself and off of Ridge. The only problem is that it’s too late for Shauna to simmer down her steamy feelings. Once she removed Ridge’s pants and spent the night with him (all platonically of course), she was a goner.

There is no way she’s backing off from that gorgeous hunk of man now, even after Brooke threatens her. Look for things to escalate big-time between these two she-devils!

Meanwhile, Katie (Heather Tom) takes a nosedive in the health department. She’s living with a borrowed heart and now her kidneys are failing, likely due to the effect of the medications needed to keep her body from rejecting her brother’s donated heart.

Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) is willing to spend his last penny to save his beautiful wife, but it may not be enough. So far no one is a match.

Could it be that a surprise donor suddenly shakes everyone to their core at the last minute?

Never mind that the potential donor was on everyone’s dirt list–when there’s a valuable organ to be mined, everyone is family!

Spoiler alert: In the coming days and weeks, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) will prove himself to be a major snake in the grass, with absolutely no regard for family.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.