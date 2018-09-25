The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, September 25

The Bold and the Beautiful continues to sizzle with the hot and heavy drama surrounding the custody battle over Will Spencer (Finnegan George).

On Tuesday, emotions come to a head as Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie (Heather Tom) face off, while Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) have a man to man talk about the importance of family.

As Katie and Thorne prepare to take their sped up vows of eternal love, their friends and family can’t stop bickering about the hasty wedding and who should have custody of Will.

Katie is a blushingly beautiful, not to mention bold, bride, but she has a rough time convincing her sister that she’s doing the right thing. As the ladies get ready to take center stage, Brooke goes at Katie about Bill’s (Don Diamont) right to see his son. Katie testily tells Brooke, “I’m not here to keep Bill from his son!”

If Katie only knew that Brooke and Bill are colluding and conniving to undermine her efforts at the trial!

Speaking of Bill, he’s hot under the collar and Justin (Aaron D. Spears) gets an earful as well. “This has gone far enough,” Bill hollers. Will Justin come up with sleazy intel they can use to blackmail the judge?

What no one except Ridge knows is that he’s already sweet-talked Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando)! He appears to have the judge in his pocket since Ridge paid for his law school tuition, believe it or not.

Which is what he’s telling everyone who will listen, in a covert way of course! Yesterday, he insinuated to Bill that the custody case is practically decided, and on Tuesday, he assures an anxious Thorne that there’s nothing to worry about.

But you know what they say about the best-laid plans, fans!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.