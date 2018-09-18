The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will Khorne’s wedding end in disaster?

The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) put a ring on it yesterday, which can mean only one thing — let the games begin! Now that Katie (Heather Tom) is betrothed to a Forrester, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will lose his mind and it’s only a matter of time!

But in the meantime fans are loving this new pairing. It’s about time that Katie scored a solid, standup guy, and Thorne has needed love in his life since forever. These two make a cute couple and deserve happiness.

Uh, oh, that sounds just like a soap opera recipe for disaster!

What could happen, right? Dollar Bill is about to happen, and it promises to not be pretty. Explosive show spoilers reveal that Bill will sink to a new low, even for him, when he discovers that his baby momma is going to be a Mrs.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be there right beside him in more ways than one! Speculation is that Bridge will be collateral damage in Bill’s war against Katie, with Brill triumphant once again.

But in the meantime, can’t we all just get along in L.A.?

Mark September 25th down as the day of the nuptials. With less than a week to go, Katie has a lot of prepping to do and she starts by inviting two lovely ladies to the grand event.

First up, Bridget (Ashley Jones) will be on hand to witness the I Do’s! Fans last saw Dr. Jones for the Lope wedding. Of course, loyal soapies know that since that time the talented actress has appeared off and on as Parker on ABC’s General Hospital.

The always welcome Donna (Jennifer Gareis) will also pop up to toast the newlyweds. She was last seen onscreen at Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) wedding at the end of August.

This week will be don’t-miss tv as the news trickles out that a bombshell wedding is about to take place. Will this one go off without a hitch (literally and figuratively)? Tune in and find out!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.