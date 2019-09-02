General Hospital spoilers: Is a Julexis reunion in the works?

Fans of General Hospital’s tortured Julexis pairing might be in luck if recent hints are any indication. Could Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Julian (William deVry) be about to pick up where they left off?

These two have a decidedly love-hate relationship, but just can’t quite seem to quit each other. At the moment, the chances of their reunion would appear to be nil, but that’s exactly the right time for soapy reunions to emerge out of nowhere.

The last time we saw these two, Alexis was at Julian’s bistro, hashing it out with her new trainer, Kendra. Julian interrupted to get free legal advice for his sister. In the meantime, he inquired about her meeting and was informed Alexis is embarking on a new health plan to maximize her assets.

Julian was gobsmacked, telling Kendra not to change Alexis because she is perfect just the way she is, and then he repeated that sentiment.

Does he think his current squeeze Kim (Tamara Braun), is perfect, too? In case he forgot, they’re ready to leave any day now for a brand new future together out of town, or not.

While Julian is admiring Alexis’ assets, Kim is busy getting to know Frew (Roger Howarth) better and seems to like what she hears. She actually tells “Drew” that she fell in love with him back in the day in San Diego.

Although Kim claims she is not interested in Frew, her actions speak otherwise. Every time they’re together, he woos her with corny sayings from the past and she gets that wistful look in her eye.

For her part, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) is worried about these two getting together. Should Julian be cautious, too?

Did he never really get over Alexis? It certainly appears that way. She’s toying with her past therapist Neil (Joe Flanigan) at the moment, but she’s a wild card where Julian is concerned.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.