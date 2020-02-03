General Hospital spoilers: Helena Cassadine is back

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital is bringing back a fan-favorite villain for February sweeps! It looks like things are going to get rolling in the codicil department in the next few weeks.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) was living the high life with the Cassadine home and fortune until Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) came back from the dead. With everything at stake, these two will be battling it out in the weeks to come.

Helena Cassadine returns to General Hospital

That’s right General Hospital fans, Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) is going to be wreaking havoc in Port Charles once again. She is the villain who will never go away. It has been years since she passed, and yet, she has returned to stir things up again and again.

Viewers last saw Helena back in the summer of 2019. She filmed flashback scenes for General Hospital so that the dots could be connected where Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) and Peter (Wes Ramsey) were concerned.

She was initially projected to appear on February 5, but due to the impeachment trial preemptions, the date is expected to be closer to February 12. That means that next week, Helena will be back for a few episodes. Her stint is expected to be short and it will likely be more flashbacks.

What does Helena reveal to General Hospital fans?

It is more than likely that General Hospital fans will learn more about Helena and Valentin. Nikolas revealed that the two were mother and son, though no one had made that connection before. If that is the case, Valentin is not a Cassadine and has no legal claim to the Cassadine estate.

Everyone in Port Charles believed that Valentin was Mikkos Cassadine’s (John Colicos) bastard son. If that is no longer the case, things are about to take a sharp turn. Did Valentin know the truth or was he duped like the rest of the Cassadine family?

The codicil is in even more demand now. While Ava (Maura West) continues to hold it close to her, things are getting more intense.

Nikolas is back in Port Charles and ready to regain control of his life. With his new marriage to Ava and the possibility of reclaiming his fortune, there is a lot at stake if things don’t go his way.

With all of the ties that Helena has to lives in Port Charles, General Hospital viewers may get some shocking surprises as February sweeps are coming in hot.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.