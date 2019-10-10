General Hospital: Is Shiloh the reason Martin Gray is in Port Charles?

Daytime drama fans are thrilled to have Michael E. Knight back onscreen, this time as Martin Gray on General Hospital. Now that we’ve had a chance to see the legend in action, we know he still has the chops (as if there was any question!) and talk has turned to just who this character could be.

Knight debuted on September 30 as a high-profile lawyer repping Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and now he’s taking on Drew’s (Roger Howarth) case.

Knight himself has gone on record saying that the character is a blank slate, and he has no idea which direction the writers will take the character.

This has only fanned the flames regarding Martin’s identity. In the beginning, fans were speculating about the name Martin Gray, taking the possibilities in a couple of different directions. Viewers naturally speculated about the name Martin as Knight had played the iconic character Tad Martin on All My Children.

Since we know next to nothing about Gray, a segment of the fandom thinks it’s possible that Martin Gray is really Tad Martin in disguise! I suppose it’s possible since Tad operated in Pine Valley, but if this is the case, he’s not wearing much of a disguise other than this non-pigmented hair.

Then again, could he be connected to Gordan Gray, Laura’s (Genie Francis) biological father? Anything is possible!

To that end, here’s a tantalizing tidbit to chew on—is Martin connected to Shiloh and his Dawn of Day cult?

Talking to Kim about Drew he went into a soliloquy about abstract concepts saying mumbo jumbo like Drew is not the vessel that contains him. That sounds a lot like the airy-fairy ramblings of Shiloh and his cult followers.

Who is Martin Gray and what is his real agenda?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.