Did Lucas die on General Hospital? Is Ryan Carnes leaving?

General Hospital viewers have been wondering about Lucas (Ryan Carnes) and where he has been.

Currently, Lucas is in the hospital after suffering near-fatal injuries in a car accident. Julian (William deVry) rigged the car to have brake issues, thinking Brad (Parry Shen) would be the one who was injured, but instead, it was Lucas who is fighting for his life.

There was talk about moving Lucas to a long-term care facility because he has not regained consciousness since the accident. Brad did confess the truth to his husband just before the crash about Wiley being Jonah, Michael’s (Chad Duell) son.

Did Lucas die? That seems to be the biggest question circulating General Hospital social media groups right now, but he is still alive. Ryan Carnes has not opened up about leaving the show. At this point, it looks like he is on hiatus.

The truth about Wiley is going to come out. General Hospital spoilers teased huge bombshells for 2020, including the baby swap secret.

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) is back in Port Charles, causing a lot of stress. She is the one who handed Brad her baby in exchange for the dead one he was toting around. That baby was Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen), and she is none the wiser.

Lucas’ fate remains up in the air as he continues to battle the injuries sustained in the car wreck. It has been several weeks since it happened. Brad is trying to keep everything together while trying to walk on thin ice with Nelle. One wrong move and she could take off with Wiley and never return.

February sweeps is on the horizon and that is when things are expected to blow up. General Hospital fans are waiting to find out if Lucas will recover from his injuries or if he will succumb to them after all these months.

For now, though, Lucas is not dead.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.