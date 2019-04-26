Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Hope has a Cin problem, Sarah drops a bombshell, and Nicole loses it

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes and beyond of the NBC soap promise that a return from the dead shakes things up in more ways than one while bad news seems to swirl around Salem like a stubborn fog. Let’s get right to the red hot action involving all of your favorite soapy characters!

Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) reemergence has everyone on edge in more ways than one. Just when she and Eric (Greg Vaughan) are getting cozy, their happiness is shattered. What in the world does Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) tell them that leaves their jaws on the floor?

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) is also in a state of dismay. Ciara (Victoria Konefal) is a grown-up woman but mama can’t seem to cut the apron strings. You do not want to miss her reaction when she finds out that Cin got their sizzle on!

Maybe she should be more concerned about Lani (Sal Stowers) and Rafe (Galen Gering) bonding over baby David? Eli (Lamon Archey) sure is, and he makes a move that could alter lives forever.

Rafe is in dangerous territory once again. Is it possible he’s ousted from the force?

When baby Holly is kidnapped, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) can’t believe who is behind the precious infant’s disappearance.

This only adds to her drama regarding hottie Stefan (Brandon Barash). Really, she bought the story that he and Gabi (Camila Banus) sold her about coming downstairs half naked together in the middle of the day? You’re smarter than that Chloe!

What isn’t in doubt is the bonfire that erupts whenever Gabi and Stefan lock eyes. This pairing is a trainwreck made in soap heaven, let’s hope the writers keep the party train rocking and rolling for a long time to come!

Could Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) fall off the wagon now that Kate’s (Lauren Koslow) back at Titan?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.