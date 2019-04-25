Days of our Lives spoilers: Arianne Zucker returns as Nicole Walker

Days of our Lives fans do not want to miss today’s explosive episode when the presumed-dead Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) makes a dramatic comeback. Yes, reports of her death were premature, but this is soapland where everyone has nine lives!

Nicole’s return will throw a wrench into several storylines, and set up some delicious scandal and angst for good measure. The nervy blonde was thought to have perished in a nasty warehouse explosion, so her return leaves jaws on the floor when she pops up out of the blue at Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) apartment.

For his part, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) will want to give Nicole the once-over, medically speaking of course!

We last saw Nicole onscreen in October 2018. Luckily, her baby Holly survived the blast, and her caretaker Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) will have to be peeled off the ceiling when she spies her old friend. Nicole will want her baby back no doubt, but Chloe has bonded with the adorable tot.

Spoiler alert: Baby Holly is set to be kidnapped! Who is behind the dirty deed? Let’s just say that a nefarious motive is at play, and several lives will be altered by this fateful event.

Further complicating matters is the delicious fact that Xander (Paul Telfer) is part of Nicole’s return. Yes, the Naked Torso is back, and let’s hope the airline lost his luggage! Who needs clothes with a body like Xander’s? Speaking of hot bods, what are the chances that he and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) hit the sack again now that Eric has rejected her?

Chances of this reunion are great seeing as how Eric told her this week that she and Xander sleeping together is what drove him away. It’s a lie, but she doesn’t know that, and with her hot-headed streak, she will let Xander get under her skin.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.