Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Eric finds Nicole, Jarlena discover the truth, Mimi drops a bombshell

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s NBC sudser promise that the events of days prior come back to haunt several Salemites, while Eric (Greg Vaughan) has a beauty and the beast moment! There’s a lot of hot action to cover, so let’s dive right into dishing the soapy dirt!

Friday’s cliffhanger revealed that Mimi (Farah Fath) is back large and in charge in Salem. No one expected this latest twist, least of all her mom Bonnie (Judi Evans). Hurricane Mimi has vital intel on Baby Bon Bon. Will she spill the beans to Lucas (Bryan Datillo), or does she demand something in return?

Eric is in for quite a shock when he catches up to his MIA ex Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Xander (Paul Telfer)! That’s right fans, Nicole is with the original Naked Torso.

She has a bombshell, and it’s a 7.0 on the Richter scale! Later in the week, Xander himself has a secret to reveal.

Gabi (Camila Banus) has definitely turned a dark and deadly corner, and there is no end in sight. The heinous plan she has to wreak revenge on Abi (Marci Miller) moves forward, leaving Chad (Billy Flynn) gobsmacked, and Stefan (Tyler Christopher) hopeful.

Meanwhile, Jarlena uncovers a jaw-dropping discovery that no one saw coming. Let’s just say that when they unravel the mystery of who shot Doc, Sami (Alison Sweeney) will be off the hook.

Elsewhere Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) pulls out all the stops to win back the man of her dreams, Brady (Eric Martsolf). Now that he’s split from Eve (Kassie DePaiva) he’s vulnerable and alone, a perfect combination for the vixen to prey upon.

Believe it or not, a forlorn Brady is tempted by her offer!

But Kristen is hiding more than she lets on. In a whopper of a Friday cliffhanger, we see her taking care of a mysterious someone. Is it E.J.?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.