On Days of our Lives, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) has been on a tornadic emotional journey the last few days, one that rivals Dorothy’s sweeping and epic life-altering drama!

In turn, fans are now wondering, is Brady Black leaving Days of our Lives? The bombshell question is entirely plausible, as he’s done it before when things got rough and rumbled. Will he do it again?

First off, who could blame the hunkalicious dude if he did? He’s just found out that his love, Eve (Kassie DePaiva), cost him custody of his son. It’s a long story, but let’s just say that dastardly Victor (John Aniston) was involved, and it makes total sense!

Things went from bad to much, much, worse when his loving brother Eric (Greg Vaughan) popped up and punched him in the nose. Why the display of affection?

Because Brady’s deceptive past came back to haunt him as Eric learned that he actually blackmailed his love Nicole (Arianne Zucker) to dump him and leave town. Wow, Brady, you have a lot of making up to do.

But wait, there’s more! This week, slinky and dangerous Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is trying to put her claws into him, and it looks like lovelorn Brady just might bite back!

The temptress is doing all she can to persuade him to move on with her, including proclaiming her undying love. Can you believe that Brady agreed to run off with her?!

But he may be playing a crafty mind game after all, trying to find out what she’s hiding. Could it be E.J. DiMera?

You do not want to miss Friday’s soaptastic cliffhanger when evil Kristen is shown with a mystery patient. Is Elvis back in the building, and is Brady about to take off with whoever it is, plus Kristen? Tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.