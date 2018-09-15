Days of our Lives spoilers: Farah Fath returns as Mimi Lockhart and she has a clue about ‘Baby Bonnie’

Days of our Lives fans don’t have long to wait to see sensational Farah Fath back in action as Mimi Lockhart, a role she originated in 1999 at the tender age of 15. In the coming days, the talented actress will return to Salem as a part of the current “Baby Bonnie” storyline.

Adorable “Baby Bonnie” is apparently the result of a one night stand (drunken of course) between Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans). The past few days have been an emotional roller-coaster for Lucas, as Bonnie popped back into his life with the startling news that they have a daughter.

Lucas is frantic for answers as to how this could be (Sex Ed 101, Lucas!) but explosive show spoilers reveal that Mimi will bring to light some startling new developments about this mystery when she arrives.

Does she know what Bonnie is really up to? Con artist extraordinaire Sheila is the one who appeared with “Baby Bonnie” in her arms for Lucas to behold.

Fath’s original run on Days of our Lives saw her character involved with the teen scene, including Belle Black, currently portrayed by Martha Madison. Mimi’s exit was precipitated by the fact that she remembered killing her despicable, abusive father, a memory she had repressed for years.

She next jumped to ABC’s now-defunct soap One Life to Live where she appeared as Gigi Morasco from 2007 to 2012. There she worked with then-head writer Ron Carlivati, now the head writer at Days. Despite her previous connection to Carlivati, Fath’s current arc is expected to be for only a handful of episodes.

Still, you never know what may transpire after the audience catches sight of her always-magnetic, high energy performances. It’s hard not to like the irresistible warmth and spunk that Fath brings to her characterization of Mimi. And, now that Fath has a juicy role to play in a front-burner storyline, the potential for her to continue on is always a possibility.

Then again, Farah Fath may prefer the home fires to the bright lights at this particular time. In June, Fath announced on Instagram that she and her husband Phil Galfond are expecting a baby boy. Fath and Galfond were engaged in November of 2014 and the gorgeous couple walked down the aisle on May 15, 2015.

Fath’s pregnancy is especially touching and poignant, as the actress has shared on her Instagram with fans what she has gone through to get to the present day.

We could not be happier for Fath and her family and wish them all the best going forward on their new adventure.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.