Days of our Lives: Is a shocking bloodbath on the horizon?

Days of our Lives fans should brace themselves for a major change in the complexion of the cast, with the likelihood that some departures are permanent!

With the news that Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) are leaving town, some fans are worried their departures won’t be short-term. Then again, with Dr. Rolf (William Utay) around there’s always hope in Salem for a return appearance from the dead.

Nonetheless, the rumor mill is in overdrive that a blood bath of epic proportions will wipe out some of the town’s residents, with Tripp at the top of the list.

Tripp is Patch’s (Stephen Nichols) son and debuted in 2017. After a rocky start, the bad boy turned good, but he has no ties to Salem other than his dad. His romance with Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) went up in flames, and now he’s into a girl who’s already taken.

While the character is certainly not dispensable, having him be collateral damage in the service of a bombshell storyline would not be a major loss. The same can’t be said for Chloe who has been around off and on since 1999. Like Tripp, she hasn’t had many stories to speak of as of late, but wiping her from the canvas would have more impact.

So, maybe she gets a wound that needs to be taken care of off-screen? That would allow for her return at any given moment, especially in an unexpected manner that disrupts the status quo.

What exactly would take place that these characters and possibly some others are put in grave danger? A joyous, jolly event that is meant to celebrate love and happiness!

Could it be that Jarlena’s upcoming love-fest anniversary bash at Doug’s Place turns into a major crime scene? It most definitely could be.

We know that Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is unmasked and pulls out a gun in retaliation. Who gets in the line of fire?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Sign up now for your Days of our Lives news alerts!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.