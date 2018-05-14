Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack gives up the big boy chair, Nick discovers something shocking in search for J.T.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers for the Tuesday May 15, 2018, episode of the CBS sudser have Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) posse girls in the collective hot seat while the Abbott family reels from the results of two paternity tests.

Because on soaps, we all know how botched an initial paternity test can be, right? Jack (Peter Bergman) will have to come to grips with the fact that he is not, we repeat not, John Abbott’s son. Unless of course Kyle (Michael Mealor) or Victor (Eric Braeden) managed to manipulate the results of the second paternity test!

Tuesday Billy (Jason Thompson) sits down in the big boy’s chair at Jabot as he is, we repeat is, John Abbott’s son. Wait, I think we need a paternity test!

Only blood Abbotts can rule the roost at the international conglomerate named for the family, so reasonable Jack steps aside and hands control over to reckless Billy. This ought to be a fun ride, fans!

Meanwhile, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) prys himself away from his ex Sharon’s (Sharon Case) prying eyes long enough to track down his sister’s abuser, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill).

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Nick were stunned to discover that the cad’s cell phone had been discovered, but for different reasons. Nick thought the weasel had fled the country, Phyllis thought she had buried him where no one would him!

Is J.T. alive? Is someone using his phone? Vic’s killer posse is in deep doo either way as Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) gets personally involved in the missing man case. What Nick discovers is staggering; does he share with Paul?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.