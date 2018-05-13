The Young and the Restless spoilers: Is J.T. using his phone?, Jack’s destiny is devastating

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Monday May 14, 2018, episode of the CBS super soap reveal that last week’s fireworks were the bombshell beginnings of a hot and heated week ahead. Speaking of hot and heated, does anyone know where Arturo is on the Young and the Restless?

On Monday Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) return from their beauty conference, but that peaceful easy feeling they gained is quickly extinguished.

Last week Jack (Peter Bergman) discovered he is not a blood Abbot in the worst possible way, when his mom Dina (Marla Adams) informed a movie theater full of people that she was a serial cheater back in the day!

Jack quickly went out and got a paternity test and on Monday he gets the results. Phyllis, Billy (Jason Thompson), and Kyle (Michael Mealor) all badger him into revealing the test results when they see Jack with the official envelope.

Phyllis gives him a pep talk and tells him to man up, motivation that gives a very anxious Jack the courage to rip open the envelope: He is not Billy’s half brother!

Later, Kyle seeks out his distraught dad and assures him everything will be all right. He’s such a snake, wait till Jack finds out that it was Kyle who let the paternity cat out of the bag in the first place!

Elsewhere Phyllis and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are gobsmacked to learn that J.T.’s cellphone is pinging; after all, Phyllis buried him!

Frantic, they hop in the car and soon realize the cellphone is heading straight to Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) house!

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) confronts Victor about his role in the leaking of Jack’s paternity secret while Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick continue their slow burn; Sassafras? Really?!

The Young and the Restless Airs Weekdays on CBS A manhunt forces a confession next week on Y&R. Don’t miss it. Posted by The Young and the Restless on Saturday, May 12, 2018

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.