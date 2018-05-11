Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Shick’s big decision, Will Ashley destroy Kyle? Do Hevon get a happily ever after?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week (May 14-18, 2018) reveal that Nick (Joshua Morrow) confronts tough decisions that must be made, while Jack (Peter Bergman) gets worse not better after his horrible, hideous tumble from the Abbott throne.

But first, look for life to get complicated for Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) as they journey toward co-parenting. Yes, she’s off Devon’s record label now, but could sexy Simone (Beyoncé’s cousin Shanica Knowles) have an unexpected bombshell of her own to drop on Devon?

This week Nick and Sharon (Sharon Case) finally consummated their simmering flirt, and it was epic as well as overdue for faithful Shick fans. Nick and Sharon didn’t seem to mind their reunion much, either!

Next week Shick will join forces once again to make a momentous decision. We can’t divulge the exact nature of their conundrum, but suffice it to say that their future depends on it!

Poor Jack, in front of a theater full of VIP’s and loved ones, he and half of Genoa City learned that his mother had an affair and he’s not really John Abbott’s son. What does one do after such a bombshell reveal? Throw out the monogrammed towels? Get new Jabot stationary and business cards?

Next week Jack confronts his new reality in a scary manner that alarms his family and friends. Neil will offer his shoulder to lean on, but the enormity of his bizarre new situation threatens to swallow Jack whole. This week alone, we saw him yell at his beloved mother to, “shut the h— up!” That is not the Smilin’ Jack fans are accustomed to.

Meanwhile Kyle (Michael Mealor) feels the pressure of being the reason his dad is devastated. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is on his trail, and Victor (Eric Braeden) doesn’t seem too eager to make him an honorary Newman.

How will Billy (Jason Thompson) react to the emotional earthquake that’s enveloping the Abbott’s? Unless his mom Jill (Jess Walton) has her own bombshell, he is a blood Abbott after all!

He has a tough decision to make: be a hero and sacrifice himself for the family, or wrest control and rule like the despot he’s always wanted to be! Be sure to tune in to find out what Billy does next!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily The Young and the Restless spoilers email below!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.