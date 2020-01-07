Who plays Dr. Justin Brock on FBI: Most Wanted? Henry Thomas guests

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Dr. Justin Brock is going to be the quarry during the FBI: Most Wanted series premiere. The character is deeply involved in the world of organized crime, drugs, and lies. Now, he ends up implicated in the death of his wife.

The FBI Fugitive Task Force, led by Agent Jess LaCroix, will be tasked with bringing him to justice. Will they catch their man during the premiere? Or is this going to be a case that continues later during Season 1?

It’s the perfect show to use guest stars to join the regular FBI: Most Wanted cast each week. The writers can bring in recognizable actors and actresses to serve as the fugitives, making it even more interesting to watch the team track them down.

It could serve as stunt casting, with more prominent stars brought on for sweeps episodes.

One such recognizable face will appear during the season premiere, with actor Henry Thomas playing Dr. Justin Brock.

Who plays Dr. Justin Brock on FBI: Most Wanted cast?

Henry Thomas has been in the industry for years, and CBS viewers are going to recognize Dr. Justin Brock right away. But because he was more famous as a child actor, it may take a few moments to place him.

Thomas is undoubtedly best known for playing Elliott in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. He even appears as the character in new Comcast commercials, where the little alien returns to Earth years after he went back to his home planet.

Henry Thomas Returns to the Spotlight with Help from E.T.: What the Former Child Star's Been Up To https://t.co/2ipFP1kIRA — People (@people) December 2, 2019

The role of Elliott was pretty iconic and it may have led to Thomas getting too type-cast to evolve into different roles later in his career.

He has also appeared in supporting roles for films like Legends of the Fall and as a guest star on shows like Without a Trace, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and The Mentalist.

Thomas also received a lot of acclaim for his role as the young Hugh Crain on The Haunting of Hill House. It’s a show worth checking out on Netflix because it shows what he might be able to do on television dramas.

FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on CBS.