Agent Jess LaCroix on FBI: Most Wanted — Julian McMahon back on TV

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Agent Jess LaCroix serves as one of the main characters on FBI: Most Wanted when it debuts on Tuesday night. The FBI spin-off will slide into the 10/9c time-slot vacated by NCIS: Los Angeles for the winter and spring.

For fans of the parent show, FBI Agent Jess LaCroix popped up during a Season 1 episode. That was used as a springboard to see if viewers would be interested in a spin-off. They were.

The new show also presents a cast of characters that would work well during crossover events. Having the two FBI shows back-to-back is something that viewers should expect CBS to take full advantage of on multiple occasions.

CBS provided this synopsis to describe the show itself:

“FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.”

Who plays FBI Agent Jess LaCroix on FBI: Most Wanted cast?

Veteran actor Julian McMahon is making his triumphant return to television in a role that he seems very suited to take on. During the Season 1 episode of FBI called Most Wanted, his character showed up with his team to help solve an intense case.

McMahon did well as the leader, and he brings maturity to the small screen.

This is going to be a bit different than how McMahon has appeared in previous roles. Maturity was not part of his character on Nip/Tuck, even though Dr. Christian Troy did get a bit of redemption in later seasons.

LaCroix is also a bit different from his roles of Cole Turner on Charmed and Victor Von Doom in two Fantastic Four movies. He was the right person to cast each time, and when he was on screen, he controlled the scenes.

That will be necessary again as he leads his team after fugitives each week on FBI: Most Wanted.

Have you encountered any of these co-worker offenses? The stars of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted break down common office pet peeves. — #FBIMost Wanted premieres tomorrow at 10/9c after an all-new #FBICBS. pic.twitter.com/LQQlr1Ue1Q — FBI (@FBICBS) January 6, 2020

Recent roles that people may have seen Julian McMahon play also include Jonah on Runaways and McCarthy on Hunters. Long-time television viewers might recognize him as Detective John Grant from Profiler or Ben Lucci on Home and Away, which were considered his first big breaks.

Make sure to tune in for the FBI: Most Wanted series premiere on Tuesday, January 7, to see what he can do with this new show.

FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on CBS.