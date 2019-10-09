Who is Noah on Chicago Med cast? Roland Buck III returns

Noah has returned to the Chicago Med cast for Season 5 and he already helped save the life of a patient. With the shifting of cast members, it seems that the writers felt that it was time for actor Roland Buck III to return.

A lot happened during the Season 5 premiere, with Dr. Connor Rhodes deciding to leave his job at the hospital and Dr. Ava Bekker killing herself after it was discovered that she had murdered Connor’s father.

The subtraction of actor Colin Donnell (Rhodes) and actress Norma Kuhling (Ava) left some holes that needed to be filled within the Chicago Med cast.

Actor Dominic Rains took one of them with the debut of his character, Dr. Marcel. It was also a good move by the writers to re-introduce the character of Noah Sexton at the same time.

In Season 5, Episode 2 (called We’re Lost in the Dark), Noah ended up helping Dr. Marcel to do a heart procedure after the power had gone out at the hospital. The scene shared below followed their successful procedure.

Who is Noah on Chicago Med cast?

Actor Roland Buck III has been with the show since Season 1, playing the character of Noah Sexton. The role had been more static before the start of Season 4, but the character was almost written out of the show.

Noah Sexton is the younger brother April Sexton, who is played by actress Yaya DaCosta. April sacrificed her career early-on in order to help get Noah through medical school. Since then,

Noah has had a lot of problems on the show, including freezing up during a patient procedure. That put him on the wrong side of things with Dr. Ethan Choi (played by Brian Tee) early in the series.

Outside of his work with the Chicago Med cast, Roland Buck III has also appeared as SPC Rafael Martin in the mini-series The Long Road Home, as Greaser in the film Sleight, and as Tyler in the Adam Sandler and Chris Rock film, The Week Of.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.