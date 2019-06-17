Who is Nick Maccarone on the Big Brother 21 cast? Therapist is very outgoing

Nick Maccarone is on the Big Brother 21 cast, as revealed on Monday by CBS. Nick joins 15 other houseguests who are hoping that they can get take home the $500,000 prize this season.

The full BB21 cast list was released just before the CBS live feeds started airing interviews of each new houseguest. Jeff Schroeder is doing the pre-show interviews again, and he sat down with Nick to discuss the upcoming season.

Nick told Jeff that he has been watching since Big Brother 17. Nick’s interest began with James Huling and he got hooked on watching it. Now he hopes that America will fall in love with him.

Who is Nick Maccarone on the Big Brother 21 cast?

Nick is a therapist from Sewell, New Jersey. He considers himself to be outgoing, caring, and talkative. When speaking with Jeff about his plans, Nick said that he wants to form a strong alliance early on. He referenced what Level Six did last season as a good blueprint.

#BBNick is a straight shooter who isn’t afraid to keep it real. Meet this Jersey therapist now: https://t.co/yASNSOOo2Z #BB21 pic.twitter.com/KkQXn1BqBK — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 17, 2019

Nick told Jeff that he is a competitor and won’t be sitting around eating cereal all summer. One of his plans is to use his charm to make it deep in the season. As for a potential downfall to his strategy, Nick revealed that he speaks his mind too often.

Just from his interview, it sounds like Nick could easily be involved in drama inside the game. If he speaks his mind early, though, will he make it deep into the summer? Jeff stated that Nick was going to be fun to watch.

I heard Nick’s a therapist, which is ironic since he should be committed for that… haircut! ZING! #BB21 — Zingbot (@ZingbotOfficial) June 17, 2019

Ready for the Big Brother 21 start date?

CBS viewers are going to get to see Nick Maccarone for the first time on Tuesday, June 25. That’s when the first part of the two-part season premiere airs. It begins at 8/7c and it is quickly followed by Episode 2 at the same time the next evening (June 26).

Big Brother returns for Season 21 on June 25 on CBS.