Who is Henry Golding and what is his movie Last Christmas really about?

You’ve probably heard the name Henry Golding and have seen him on TV or in the movies, but haven’t put the face to the name.

That is about to change quickly. Golding is popping up all over the small screen this week promoting his new movie, Last Christmas, but where did this guy come from?

Though Golding has been hosting The Travel Show on BBC since 2014, most people saw the actor for the first time when he co-starred with Constance Wu in Crazy Rich Asians. He also appeared in A Simple Favor playing Blake Lively’s husband. Yes, he’s THAT guy.

Golding moved with his family to Surrey England from Betong, Sarawak, in East Malaysia when he was ten years old. After a year or two working as a hairdresser, he moved to Kuala Lumpur to pursue an acting career when he was 21. His first TV hosting job was The 8TV Quickie from 2007-2010.

This year, Golding stars with Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) in the romantic comedy Last Christmas. According to the movie’s press site, Golding will again play a “too good to be true” character named Tom, who falls for the disaster called Kate.

In the movie, Kate works at a year-round Christmas shop where she had to don an elf wardrobe. Kate’s a mess, but Tom is smitten. It’s a relationship that shouldn’t work, but despite the emotional barriers she puts in place, Tom knocks them down.

Directed by Paul Feig, both Bryony Kimmings and Emma Thompson wrote the script for Last Christmas, and Thompson also has a role in the film. The movie is also sort of a tribute to singer George Michael as it features many of his songs, including some unreleased material and of course, Wham’s holiday tune, Last Christmas.

Today, Henry will promote his new film on Good Morning America at 7/6c, GMA3: Straham, Sara & Keke at 12/11c and Live with Kelly and Ryan (syndicated), but he is just getting started.

Golding’s next projects include starring in Guy Richie’s The Gentlemen alongside Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, and Michelle Dockery, two sequels to Crazy Rich Asians, and Snake Eyes, a spin-off from the G.I. Joe movie franchise.