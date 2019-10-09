Who got sent home on Survivor tonight? A new Island of the Idols vote

Another castaway got sent home on Survivor tonight. This became the third person eliminated during a Tribal Council on Island of the Idols.

On the season premiere, poker player Ronnie Badrah became the first person voted out. Then, during the second episode, Molly Byman was sent home. They came from opposing tribes, so things were still even in the game itself.

A third person got to meet with Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine during the new episode and that was Vince Moua. He learned a valuable lesson about staying calm and secured himself an Individual Immunity Idol.

With the teams back at nine people each, this was an episode with an important Immunity Challenge. It also dictated that one of the tribes could go to a Tribal Council where alliance lines were finally drawn for the new season.

Who got sent home on Survivor tonight?

The Lairo Tribe was sent to Tribal Council again during this episode. The members of that tribe are/were Elizabeth Beisel, Missy Byrd, Dean Kowalski, Tom Laidlaw, Aaron Meredith, Vince Moua, Karishma Patel, Elaine Scott, and Chelsea Walker.

One of the castaways would be joining Ronnie Badrah at getting sent home before the jury starts forming.

At the Tribal Council, there was a lot of chatter about how the vote should go, with a lot of side meetings that seem to have become a thing with the show now. In the end, those meetings seemed to work, though, as Vince Moua got completely blindsided and was sent home with an Immunity Idol still in his pocket.

There are now just 17 castaways left competing for the $1 million prize. The journey to decide who becomes the Survivor Season 39 winner continues with an all-new episode on Wednesday, October 16.

Who will have what it takes to outwit, outplay, and outlast the rest of the Island of the Idols cast?

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.