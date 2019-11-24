When does The Walking Dead return with new episodes?

The Walking Dead Season 10 is about to take its long winter hiatus. This happens every winter, with the show taking a few months off mid-season.

On Sunday night, Season 10, Episode 8 aired on AMC. This was a big episode for the show, not only because of the subject material that was covered but also because it was the final episode of 2019.

Having the writers leave fans with a big cliffhanger only makes everyone even more anxious for a return date.

When does The Walking Dead return?

Here’s the bad news. AMC hasn’t made an official statement. It leaves some things up in the air.

There is some good news, though, as past seasons of the show give heavy hints about when the back-end of Season 10 is going to debut on AMC.

The Walking Dead return took place during February for each of the last three seasons. Last year, it was the second Sunday in February, which is precisely the way it worked with Season 7. Season 8 debuted a bit later in February.

Since Super Bowl 2020 is the first Sunday in February, it stands to reason that the second Sunday could be wide open for a new TWD Season 10 episode.

Keeping all these facts from past seasons in mind, it could stand to reason that The Walking Dead returns on Sunday, February 9. That would allow AMC to run eight new episodes to conclude the story arc with the Whisperers.

There is definitely a lot of ground left to cover in Season 10, including finding out who is going to kill Alpha. It’s not a spoiler to suggest the primary antagonist on the show will be killed off soon. In fact, it is expected.

When we find out the exact premiere date for The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 9, we will make sure to pass it on to the readers. When AMC makes that announcement, they are sure to promote it all the time.

Until then, though, it’s safe for fans to expect that the episodes should return in February. That seems like a long time to wait, but it gives us all plenty of time to rewatch the first half of Season 10.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.