When does Season 3 of Love After Lockup air on WEtv?

Love After Lockup will be back for a third season. This show has captivated WEtv fans and keeps them coming back for more every Friday night.

Currently, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup is airing. This is the first time viewers received a follow up on the couples who were featured in a Love After Lockup season. As this winds down, several new couples will be going through similar situations.

Season 3 of Love After Lockup will officially premiere on August 16 in the same time slot the franchise has been airing in all along. There will be six new couples and one familiar couple.

Their stories will put their relationships front and center as the world gets to judge what is going on in their lives.

Angela and Tony will be a part of Season 3 as of now. They were on Season 1 of Love After Lockup, but she was left hanging as he wasn’t released when he was supposed to be.

Season 2 was also supposed to feature their story, but that never happened. There were plenty of questions about why as it aired, though no official response was ever given.

If loving someone from the inside was hard, just wait until they try it on the outside. A new season of #LoveAfterLockup premieres this August! Posted by Love After Lockup on Monday, July 1, 2019

There are going to be a lot of different stories this time around. Some may be similar to couples who have appeared on Season 1 or 2 of Love After Lockup, but each will have their unique spin.

Viewers are already invested in Angela and Tony, and hopefully, the other couples will be interesting to keep them coming back each week.

At this point, it is unclear how many more seasons of Love After Lockup will come out of this or if more of Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup will be filmed.

Viewers will be looking forward to seeing what kind of chaos Season 3 is going to bring.

Love After Lockup Season 3 premieres Friday, August 16 at 9/8c on WEtv.