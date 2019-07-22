What power does Jack have on Big Brother 2019?

Jack Matthews won the second Whacktivity Competition on Big Brother 21. As a result, he earned the Chaos Power, which gave him a secret advantage in the game.

Jack decided that he would share his power with a lot of people in the house, mostly to try to secure some safety from people inside and outside of his alliance.

Christie Matthews and Ovi Kabir were the houseguests who won the other secret powers from the season.

What power does Jack have on Big Brother?

The Chaos Power was designed to help its winner during the selection of Veto players. If the holder of the power wasn’t pleased with the selections, they could force the house to redraw.

#BBKathryn with a smooth exit. 🤣 She is not here for the drama! #BB21 pic.twitter.com/HQAL9JmtXL — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 22, 2019

On the surface, the Chaos Power isn’t as impressive as the Diamond Power of Veto that Christie acquired, but it could still be used to Jack’s advantage.

Spoilers from Big Brother live feeds

For readers who want to jump ahead of the CBS episodes, someone has already won the Power of Veto this week. That competition took place over the weekend, giving Jack a chance to use his power. Did he?

CBS viewers found out on the Sunday night episode that Cliff Hogg won the Head of Household Competition and nominated Jack Matthews and Jackson Michie for eviction.

It was a bold move by Cliff, but it remains to be seen whether or not it ends up really benefiting him in the end. Can Cliff and his new alliance find a way to remove a big target at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony?

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.