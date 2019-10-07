HISTORY has announced the premiere date of the final season of Vikings, where we will see what the reign of King Bjorn has in store. Ever since Season 4, Vikings expanded from 10 episodes to 20, split into 10-episode halves.

“I always knew how ‘Vikings’ would end and, after 89 episodes, I truly believe the saga of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons has been told and we are leaving our beloved fans with the proper and definitive ending they so deserve,” said Michael Hirst, creator, writer and executive producer in a statement.

“Although it is bittersweet, there are still 20 episodes left and the most ambitious and intensely emotional episodes are still to come.”

What to expect in Season 6 of Vikings

Some of the plot lines left dangling include Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) vanquishing half-brother Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) to take back Kattegat. Bjorn will find out first hand the troubles that a King carries and the compromises one must make for power.

His mother Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) stands by her son’s side, but has retired to what she has (and Ragnar) always dreamed of, the farming life. But how long until she is pulled back into her shield maiden’s attire?

As for Ivar, he fled the battlefield and ultimately death, escaping to the Silk Road and eventually finds himself eventually leading him to Russia where he meets Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky), a man who is more unpredictable than the self-proclaimed God. As he licks his wounds, Ivar may have found someone who can either help facilitate his revenge on his brothers or bring him closer to his own destruction.

We cannot forget the subplots of Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) going back to their Scandinavian roots. They begin a new mission to find Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) after he disappeared at the end of Season 5. Whatever happened to the Iceland settlement with Floki gone?

And yes, one more tale of revenge is already underway as Hvitserk aims to make Ivar pay for what he did to him personally and for making him his servant. Wild cards like King Harald (Peter Franzen), King Olaf the Stout (Steven Berkoff), and Kjetill Flatnose (Adam Copeland) still remain in the picture.

Vikings returns for Season 6 on Wednesday, December 4 for a double episode at 9/8c on HISTORY.