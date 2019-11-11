The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 6 recap: Negan joins a group as Eugene makes contact with another

Episode 6 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 sees Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) leaving on a secret mission. Right up front, Carol says that the plan is to find the horde of walkers that the Whisperers leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton), is using as collateral against the communities. She wants to get rid of them but as to how is anyone’s guess. Although, with Carol on board, no doubt it will be spectacular.

But, something is off and Daryl is suss, especially when Carol won’t let him go through her bag. Of course, why kill a huge horde when all you really have to do is take out Alpha and Beta (Ryan Hurst) is what I was thinking at this point in the episode.

However, after the pair search around a bit and nearly get attacked by walkers, it becomes apparent that Carol actually has another idea: take a hostage and return to the communities so that they can torture information out of him. Carol denies that was her plan all along but, it is totally her plan and Daryl is not calling her out on her b*llshit but also not agreeing with it either.

As Daryl and Carol are hanging around and checking up on the Whisperers, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is actually in their midst and trying to get in tight with Beta. But, as viewers know, Beta doesn’t like anyone — especially people that. Just. Won’t. Shut. Up.

Negan refuses to get the hint, though. And, even when Beta gives him backbreaking tasks like digging holes, Negan still continues to chatter on about absolutely anything.

By the end, Beta is thoroughly sick of Negan’s sh*t and throws him to the walkers. At this point in Episode 6, it looks like Negan is going to die and Beta and Alpha get together and have a little chat about how easily Negan fell.

But, cue Negan walking back into their camp and I am laughing way too hard at the shocked look on Alpha’s face. Negan then kneels in front of Alpha and I swear she has a ladyboner as a result. Needless to say, Negan is now a part of the team.

Of course, whether or not Negan is actually a part of Team Whisperers or really batting for Alexandria remains to be seen. Honestly, I am hoping for the latter.

While all of this is going on, people at Alexandria are getting sick. It starts off as a stomach bug but spreads quickly and soon the infirmary is filled to overflowing.

While Siddiq (Avi Nash) and Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) can’t work out why everyone is so suddenly sick, for viewers who watched last week’s episode of The Walking Dead, the answer is simple: Alpha’s walker dam of doom.

As TV Line pointed out, this dam is supposed to stop up the water supply. In reality, it is also polluting the water supply, so people are drinking water juice now. This may not be the main objective of building the dam. However, it certainly appears to be more effective than stopping up the flow in regard to causing destruction.

Rosita (Christina Serratos) is one of those affected and I, honestly, think this could be the end for this character. Especially since she and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) had a quiet moment over the radio. Rosita then promised to return later for another chat and never did because she got sick enough for Siddiq to insist she go to the infirmary.

For those that get bored listening to Eugene waffle on while he talks, as The Hollywood Reporter points out, he has managed to salvage pieces from that satellite that dropped out of the sky at the start of Season 10 fo The Walking Dead. Using these pieces, he is now able to reach much further abroad than he could previously. So, while waiting for Rosita to get back to him, Eugene starts swinging that dial and calling out to random strangers to make contact with him.

Eventually one does. A woman reaches out and Eugene is suddenly all, “Rosita, who?” He is already trying to work out who this woman is and just how datable she really is. The woman is coy, however, and refuses to give out any information, even when Eugene finally offers up his name.

For those that read the comics, this whole story likely signifies the introduction of the Commonwealth. As to how this story will play out on AMC’s version of The Walking Dead remains to be seen, though, and viewers will just have to tune in next week to find out more.

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with Episode 7 on Sunday, November 17, at 9/8c on AMC.