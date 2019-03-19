The Voice season 16 blind auditions part 6: Who made the final cut?

18th March 2019 10:42 PM ET

The last episode of blind auditions aired on The Voice Monday night, leaving many fans thrilled and other fans upset. Many great artists made the cut, making for an interesting group of artists for this season.

With John Legend only needing one more person on his team and Adam needing three, tonight’s episode was extremely exciting.

Adam Levine’s new team members

The first audition on The Voice was Celia Babini from New York City. She performed a soulful and bluesy rendition of Billie Eilish’s idontwannabeyouanymore, wowing all but John Legend immediately.

Celia chose to be on Adam’s team because she was a huge fan of Maroon 5 growing up.

The next winner we saw was Kalvin Jarvis. This isn’t Kalvin’s first time singing for judges but it was possibly his most inspiring. He sang John Legend’s A Good Night, which everyone seemed to enjoy.

Adam and Kelly turned around for Kalvin, and after some last minute thought, Kalvin chose Adam as his coach.

Adam’s team completer but Andrew Jannakos out of Flowery Branch, Georgia. He sang Beautiful Crazy by Luke Combs, impressing the judges with his deep country voice contrasting with his young, new-country looks.

Blake Shelton’s proteges

Cecily Hennigan is a 16-year-old from Conway, South Carolina. Cecily went viral last year after posting a video of herself singing her drive-thru order.

She performed Foolish Games by Jewel, impressing the judges with her range. Blake Shelton was the only judge who turned around, so she chose his team.

Rod Stokes is from Grand Bay, Alabama, a true country boy. Despite his country roots, he decided to perform To Love Somebody by the Bee Gees. His gravely but clear country voice wowed the judges.

Rod even got John Legend to turn around, having the chance to complete Legend’s team. being that Rod is a man of country music, he picked Shelton’s team, completing his team instead.

Kelly Clarkson’s candidates

David Owens from Indianapolis, Indiana performed Bonnie Raitt’s I Can’t Make You Love Me, giving an amazing twist on the song.

David had recently given up following his music career and is hoping The Voice will help him achieve his dreams. He chose Clarkson’s team to lead him to fame.

Presley Tennant from Norco, California sang Demi Lovato’s Stone Cold, impressing Clarkson with her range. Although she considers herself more of a tomboy, it’s one of her biggest talents is her singing, and Kelly will be coaching her from now on.

Clarkson was the last judge to have her team completed this week as we went down the line with candidates.

The last candidate was Jackson Marlow from Rogersville, Alabama. The young adult impressed Clarkson with Troubadour by George Strait and completed Clarkson’s team by finally filling the spot of her country singing man.

John Legend’s last

John Legend allowed himself to be very picky with his choices on this episode of The Voice. It’s clear that the new judge didn’t want to make the wrong choice.

Kayslin Victoria, from Clearmont, Florida impressed judges by singing the pop single Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man. Although it was hard for Kayslin Victoria to choose between Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, she decided to join Legend and completed his team.

The singers who didn’t make it

Ava August is the youngest person to audition on The Voice at 13 years old. Ava is from Laguna Niguel, California. She auditioned in hopes of coaching with Kelly.

Despite her fantastic performance, the judges did not proceed with her. But after some good advice and a hug from Kelly, we think that Ava might be back next year for her redemption.

Calista Garcia describes herself as a modern-day hippie from Arlington, Virginia. She chose to sing the song Wishing Well by Terence Trent D’Arby.

Although the judges were impressed by the strength of her voice and her choice of song, she has some refining to do before she makes it on the voice.

Maddi Fraser of La Canada, California performed on this week’s blind auditions, singing Get It When You Can by Janis Joplin. The judges were impressed by her performance, but with all teams but Clarkson’s full when she performed, she’ll have to audition for The Voice another time.

With the new candidates chosen and ready to start practicing for their performance, fans are excited to see what next week’s episode of The Voice will look like.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.