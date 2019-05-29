The Bachelorette star Luke Parker addresses his on-camera behavior

Luke Parker came off as cocky and arrogant during Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette and Hannah Brown wasn’t pleased. She took him aside, telling him that there was a difference between confidence and cocky and he needed to realize that she had other strong relationships in the making along with his.

His behavior was a bit much for viewers, who immediately noted that the way he was acting was triggering some red flags. Luke took to Instagram to address his behavior, revealing that it is hard for him to watch himself on the show.

“First I want you all to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far. Regardless of what is aired AND IF @alabamahannah and I are together or not my behavior in all situations has been and will continue to be exposed,” he points out.

“I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. I’m the first to admit I am far from perfect. This journey has giving [sic] me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, for that I am grateful.”

Luke had previously said that he only wanted to film The Bachelorette if Hannah B was the woman he was pursuing. Even though he clearly wants to be with Hannah, viewers aren’t exactly sold on him.

After Hannah went to the hospital and Connor S went to her hotel room to care for her, Luke asked him what Hannah was wearing rather than ask how she was doing. In addition, the previews for upcoming episodes reveal that he will have an argument with another contestant, yelling at him.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.