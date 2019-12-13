The Bachelor spoilers: Peter’s ending remains unknown, fans guess he never chose anyone

The Bachelor is less than a month away and fans are still waiting for the end to be leaked. Usually, the ending is spoiled by Reality Steve, a blogger who knows details about the seasons long before they air on television.

However, this time around, fans are still waiting for him to provide the final details of the finale.

On Twitter, Steve asked his followers to be patient, yet again, as he still didn’t have a firm answer on who would be the chosen one. He did add that he believes he’s getting closer to the answer.

Is it possible you don't know because he hasn't chosen anyone yet? I realize the season is over, but maybe he couldn't decide, or they made him wait to announce his final choice? — Lisa Wyatt (@lisawhitacre) December 11, 2019

I don’t think Peter picks anyone. Until it’s over. — Kristin Rubalcava (@KristinBestMom) December 11, 2019

That’s when fans started to guess that Peter probably didn’t pick anyone. While one person guessed that he just didn’t pick anyone from his season, another guessed that he could be holding off on choosing someone until it’s over.

What we do know is that his two last women were Madison Prewitt and Hannah Sluss. Hannah had received his first impression rose and no contestant has ever gotten the first impression rose and received a proposal. As Monsters & Critics has previously revealed, Peter would make history if he did propose to Hannah.

Reality Steve has previously revealed that Peter’s season of The Bachelor does not have a traditional or normal ending. He hasn’t clarified what that means yet. A normal ending, as per Bachelor rules, features one man proposing to one of two women. The other woman is sent home heartbroken. That scripted ending does not appear to be what happened with Peter in Australia.

Steve has also asked his followers to be patient with the news, as he’s working through rumors and facts. He doesn’t want to report his findings until he knows them to be true.

The Bachelor returns Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.