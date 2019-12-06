The Bachelor spoilers: Peter Weber’s season does not have a normal ending

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Fans of The Bachelor are eagerly waiting for the final results to be shared, but Reality Steve isn’t doing it just yet. He previously revealed he wants to make sure he reports all of the facts and isn’t about to share everything that comes his way.

However, Reality Steve feels confident enough about the finale to report that it isn’t a normal ending for the show. Usually, the Bachelor will have two women left, where he sends one home and proposes to the other.

In Reality Steve’s podcast, he explains that Peter’s season finale didn’t follow the usual steps that lead to a proposal.

“I can say with about as much certainty as possible that this was not a normal ending this season,” Steve said in the podcast.

But that’s about all he said. He doesn’t feel confident in what he knows right now to report it as fact.

What we do know is that Victoria Fuller was sent home before the finale. That leaves Peter with Hannah Sluss and Madison Prewett for the final two.

During the podcast, Steve addressed rumors that Peter may have gotten engaged to Madison after her hometown date. Steve points out that there’s more to the outcome of the season, and there are rumors he’s still working his way through.

All Steve would say is that the finale didn’t follow the usual protocol — the women show up, he sends one home, he gives out a final rose and proposes. He also admits that he doesn’t know whether Peter is currently engaged.

But we do know who Peter’s final women are. Reality Steve had previously asked for patience in revealing the outcome of the season, and now we know why.

It isn’t so much that Peter didn’t find love, but just that things didn’t unfold as they usually do, and there are too many rumors to work through.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.