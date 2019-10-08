The Bachelor injury: What we know about Peter Weber’s gory accident and whether it will affect production

Peter Weber suffered an injury that has The Bachelor fans wondering if the gory accident will halt production.

On Monday, at a golf course in Costa Rica, Weber sustained a head injury that resulted in him being rushed to the hospital. ABC’s new leading man split his head open after he fell and hit his head on multiple cocktail glasses.

Radar Online is reporting that Weber sustained the fall after he attempted to get into his golf cart. When he missed the step into the cart, Weber fell on the two cocktail glasses he was carrying, sustaining a serious injury to his head.

The bachelor split open his head and was immediately sent by ambulance to a hospital. It was a two-hour trip to get to a hospital that specialized in an injury like Weber’s. The surgeon was able to repair the damage to his head with 22 stitches.

Host Chris Harrison shared a message regarding the freak accident on Instagram, shortly after news of the indecent broke.

“There’s been some wild claims and rumors about Peter today. Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of,” wrote Harrison.

Deadline has confirmed that production for the new season of The Bachelor began last month. The accident occurred one day before the ladies vying for Weber’s heart were scheduled to arrive in Costa Rica.

ABC has not released a statement regarding the bachelor Peter Weber’s gory accident that resulted in a head injury. Weber, of course, can’t respond because the pilot is not allowed phone or internet access while filming the reality TV show.

It doesn’t appear that cameras were rolling during Weber’s golf outing and accident. Even if the cameras weren’t rolling, there is no question that pilot Pete’s injury will be woven into the storyline in the upcoming season.

The Bachelor Season 24 is set to premiere in January 2020.