Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer’s daughter Aleeah looks exactly like her in new photo

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer may be the mother of twins, but the two girls are not identical. Instead, Leah’s daughter Aleeah seems to look more and more like her mother, while Ali appears to take after her father with darker hair.

Yesterday, Leah posted an updated photo of her daughter Aleeah. She revealed that season X was back on and her daughter was in full makeup and in costume. And while many commented that she looked beautiful, others pointed to the fact that she looked exactly like Leah.

“Your freaking twinnnnn,” one person wrote while others added, “Wow she looks just like you,” “She’s your twin. She’s a carbon copy!” and “She’s a mini you!!!!!!!!”

This isn’t the first time that Aleeah has been compared to her mother. In fact, just back in November, fans also pointed out that the two looked like sisters.

As Monsters & Critics has previously reported, Leah’s daughter Aleeah is almost just as tall as her. Back in November, she shared a full-length photo of herself with her daughters and Aleeah is catching up with her mom in height. Now, in full make-up, Aleeah also looks just like her mother too.

While Leah is keeping a low profile these days because she’s filming the newest season of Teen Mom 2, she was recently criticized for promoting a weight loss product. On Instagram, she tweeted that she was offering a promotion for Flat Tummy, despite being one of the thinnest girls in the entire Teen Mom franchise.

Leah Messer’s followers reacted with disgust and disappointment. While many chose to unfollow her, others asked her to reflect on the fact that she has many young girls following her and asked her to address the matter. Leah didn’t post anything further about it.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.