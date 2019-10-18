Tania and Syngin on 90 Day Fiance Season 7: From a one night stand to living in a shed, can this couple make it to the altar?

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance is right around the corner and TLC is starting to share more about each of the seven couples to be featured. Before the season has even started, it’s clear that there will be plenty of drama, as most of the couples have already shared details that have fans of the show shaking their heads.

In the latest 90 Day Fiance sneak peek, a bit more footage of Tania and Syngin was shown and it was enough to create some buzz. After all, Syngin confessed that he didn’t even expect a relationship to blossom between himself and Tania and initially believed they wouldn’t be more than a one night stand.

The clip begins with 29-year-old Tania waiting for Syngin (who is also 29 years old) to arrive at the airport. She’s not alone though, as two other women are there with her. When Syngin arrives, they’re all hollering his name as he drops his luggage and breaks into a jog across the terminal to embrace Tania.

Then we get to the real dirt when the scene switches to Syngin in the confessional. “When I met Tania, I didn’t really see it as anything because I thought maybe this was just going to be a one night stand.”

Initially, Tania traveled to South Africa to meet a totally different man but when that didn’t work out, she headed to the bar to get a few drinks. As fate would have it, Syngin was the bartender that night and the two clearly had chemistry.

And that’s not all for this unlikely love story. It was also revealed that Tania is currently living in a shed on her mom’s property and there will be a set of rules to follow as well.

Now, Tania and Syngin have 90 days to get married or he has to head back to South Africa.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance begins on Sunday, November 3 at 8/7c on TLC.