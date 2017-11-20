Sneak peek at The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 Episode 3 airs tonight

A sneak peek at the next episode of The Curse of Oak Island airs tonight on History — offering a first proper glimpse at what’s to come.

Season 5 Episode 3 is titled ‘Obstruction’ and sees the team uncover “hard evidence” — thought to be a coin — of a European presence on the island more than 100 years before the Money Pit was discovered.

According to the episode description, it also sees “alarming news” threaten to shut down the whole treasure-hunting operation. We told earlier today how a short trailer for the episode shows archaeologist Laird Niven — who has previously appeared on the show — bringing a dig to a halt after some sort of artifact is found.

History has been airing short “first looks” ahead of each episode this season. This week’s seven-minute preview airs tonight at 8.53/7.53c, before the actual episode airs tomorrow at 9/8c.

Last week’s second episode of the season saw the team investigate old documents belonging to Freemason and privateer Captain James Anderson (you can read more about his fascinating story from long-time researcher Scott Clarke here).

They also got confirmation that the spike discovered in Season 5 Episode 1 was hundreds of years old, while the ending suggested something far more sinister is also set to unfold this season.

In case you missed it, you can read our full recap of the most important things we learned after watching Episode 2 here.

Meanwhile, we told last week how Rick Lagina dropped a massive teaser about what was to come later this season when he hinted on Drilling Down host Matty Blake’s radio show at a link to the Knights Templar being discovered.

The treasures of the Knights Templar —believed to include artifacts like the Holy Grail and the Arc of the Covenant — are some of the many things that treasure-hunters believe could be buried on Oak Island.

The Episode 3 preview airs tonight, Monday November 20, at 8.53/7.53c. The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.