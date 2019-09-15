Rebecca shares one big secret with Zied on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days — Hasn’t told him she’s still married

It seems that everyone has a secret these days on 90 Day Fiance, and in Rebecca’s case, she had three secrets to reveal. The Georgia native flew to Tunisia to meet Zied in person for the first time, and it seems she forgot to divulge quite a bit about herself before making the trip.

As Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days got started, Rebecca worried that Zied wouldn’t like her once he saw her real face. Up until meeting in person, all he’s seen is filtered photos. She even used a ring light when they video chatted to soften her appearance.

That was the first big “secret,” and despite wearing Rebecca’s heavily filtered image on his shirt when he picked her up from the airport, Zied didn’t even seem to care.

Rebecca’s second secret is one that Before the 90 Days’ viewers have been in on all season, but Zied didn’t know. That secret is that Rebecca is still married to her Moroccan husband, her first foray into the K-1 Visa process.

Zied still doesn’t know about that and Rebecca is scared to tell him because in his culture, sleeping with a married woman, whether she’s separated or not, is forbidden. To put it bluntly, he’s going to freak out.

And on tonight’s episode, Rebecca revealed her third secret, one that Before the 90 Days viewers didn’t even know. Thinking we were about to see Rebecca confess that she is still married to another man, she stunned viewers when she opened up to Zied.

It turns out, Rebecca also had a relationship with a woman in the past. She explained that after two bad relationships, she decided to switch teams and leave men alone for a while.

And while she told Zied that it was years ago and that she was interested in men, not women, same-sex relationships are also forbidden in Zied’s eyes.

That didn’t seem to phase the Tunisian reality star though.

Rebecca seemed surprised when Zied shook it off, telling her that was in the past, before him.

He also foreshadowed that he might not react so kindly when she confesses that she’s still married. After all, a current marriage, separated or not, is still not over before him and she wasn’t honest about it.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.