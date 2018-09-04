Oroville, Loomis, and Tonasket, Washington: Where is Alaskan Bush People family’s new home?

Alaskan Bush People Season 8 is well under way, showing the Brown family starting over in Washington state after leaving the Alaskan bush in Season 7.

The Brown family left Browntown near Hoonah, Alaska, last year so mom Ami could receive lung cancer treatment in Los Angeles, California. The Brown family moved to Washington state in February of this year after Ami Brown was cleared of lung cancer in December.

Rumors circulated in late 2017 that the Brown family would rebuild Browntown in Colorado for Season 8, with some of the 2017 Alaskan Bush People Christmas special episode filmed in the state.

However, the Brown family reportedly previously spent time in Washington from 2009 through 2012 and relocated back to there to film Season 8.

Billy Brown told Monsters and Critics in a recent interview that the family had to stay close to California so doctors could continue to monitor Ami’s lung cancer.

In the first episode of Season 8, the Alaskan Bush People family arrived back to the wild in the winter months to rebuild their lives in Washington state.

A report in May revealed that the Brown family filmed Season 8 of Alaskan Bush People in northern Washington on 435 acres near Palmer Lake, close to the small towns of Tonasket and Loomis — less than an hour drive from the south Canadian border.

The Omak Chronicle wrote in February that local Washington residents in Tonasket, Loomis, and Omak had been posting selfies on social media with members of the Brown family.

The youngest Brown family brother, Noah Brown, 26, visited a shop in nearby Oroville, Washington, during Season 8 Episode 3 of Alaskan Bush People, that aired last Sunday.

Billy Brown wants to name their new homestead the Northstar Ranch, but until it is completed each Brown family member has been temporarily living in their own teepee, gathering around a campfire for meetings and meals.

Naming the New Browntown | Alaskan Bush People The new homestead has been named and what they picked will warm your heart ❤️ Posted by Alaskan Bush People on Tuesday, August 28, 2018

The timeline of the Brown family’s move to Washington state from Los Angeles, California, includes a short stay at a Seattle hotel, before they again relocated to a lodge next to Palmer Lake.

All seven members of the Brown family have appeared on Season 8 of Alaskan Bush People. However, Noah Brown usually resides in Idaho, which is where he recently married Rhain Alisha, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

The second oldest brown family brother, Joshua Bam Bam Brown, 33, lives in South Carolina, which is where he and girlfriend Allison Kagan are restoring a boat.

Alaskan Bush People airs new episodes of Season 8 on the Discovery Channel each Sunday at 9 pm ET.